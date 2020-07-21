Sheffield United FC can be proud of their achievements this season, claims Chris Wilder
Sheffield United FC manager Chris Wilder admits that the Blades should be proud of their achievements even after failing to grab a top-six finish in the Premier League this season. The Bramall Lane side qualified for the top-tier having finished as the runners-up in the 2018-19 Championship season.
It has been a roller coaster ride for Sheffield United in their first season back in the Premier League after an absence of more than a decade. The Blades have been the standout side, other than Liverpool, and looked in contention for a Europa League spot, but the lockdown has changed things. Since the restart, the Bramall Lane side has slid down the table and are likely to finish at the eighth position if they win the last game. But despite that Chris Wilder confessed that his side should be proud of the way they’ve played in the league this season.
"We've been one of the better-promoted sides for a while ... we aren't one of those yo-yo clubs who have come back up with parachute payments or one of the bigger promoted clubs. We can be proud of our achievements. We shouldn't even be talking about a bridge too far at all. For us to be in this position in the 37th game of the season is a great achievement," said Chris Wilder, as reported by The Times of India.
Sheffield’s 3-0 win over Chelsea at Bramall Lane earlier this month just documents how they’ve fared this season. The Blades will travel to Southampton for their last match of the campaign later this weekend.
