Sheffield United FC can be proud of their achievements this season, claims Chris Wilder

It has been a roller coaster ride for Sheffield United in their first season back in the Premier League after an absence of more than a decade. The Blades have been the standout side, other than Liverpool, and looked in contention for a Europa League spot, but the lockdown has changed things. Since the restart, the Bramall Lane side has slid down the table and are likely to finish at the eighth position if they win the last game. But despite that Chris Wilder confessed that his side should be proud of the way they’ve played in the league this season.