Shamim Miraj parts ways with Real Kashmir FC as co-founder

Shamim Meraj, co-founder of Real Kashmir FC, has parted ways with the club citing personal reasons and has ended a four-year partnership. This leaves Sandeep Chattoo as the sole owner of the club from the upcoming season, with the Snow Leopards set to play in the I-League for the third season.

Real Kashmir FC stormed into the I-League a couple of seasons ago and had a great debut season, having finished at the third spot, only behind winners Chennai City FC and runner-up East Bengal. They would have even bettered the results this season and finished as the second-placed side, if not the Covid-19 break forced the league to end prematurely. However, after multiple reports indicated the same, Shamim Miraj, co-founder of the Srinagar-based club, has parted ways with the snow leopards owing to personal reasons.

The owner of Kashmir Monitor newspaper ended a four-year partnership in the process and it now leaves Sandeep Chattoo as the sole owner of the club. Miraj confirmed that the decision was a personal one and that after four years with Real Kashmir he wanted a change.

"It's a personal decision. Four years is a long time. I have not spoken to anyone about differences with the club," said Shamim Miraj, to PTI.

Chattoo, on the other hand, brushed away any claims of a difference of opinion between the two over the playing style of the club. He was adamant not to create any controversy at this point in time and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

"It was 100 per cent amicable. He decided to leave because of personal commitments and thought that he won't able to devote enough time to the club. I strongly refute reports that there have been differences over the team's playing style. These are just rumours and nothing else. We are, in fact, looking forward to the upcoming season and don't want a controversy at this point,” said Sandeep Chattoo.