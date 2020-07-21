Reports | Manchester City confident of signing Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake for £35 million

Ever since Pep Guardiola took over, Manchester City ’s defense has been rock solid for large parts of the last few seasons with them conceding 27 and 23 goals over the last two years. That, however, has changed this term as the club failed to replace Vincent Kompany and instead relied on the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Both men have struggled to replace the club legend and it allowed Liverpool to leapfrog the Cityzens in a spectacular title win.

However, things are set to change this summer as reports have indicated that Pep Guardiola is looking at a complete overhaul to help improve his team. The Sunday Times had reported that the likes of Jose Maria Gimenez, Nathan Ake, and co are all on their shortlist but the Guardian has revealed that a move for Ake is getting closer. The report also confirmed that Bournemouth and City are inching closer to an agreement over a £35 million fee for the former Chelsea man.

The 25-year-old has been one of the better players in what has been a miserable season for the Cherries with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all in the race for his signature. However, while he does have a contract until 2022, the Guardian has reported that Ake is looking to leave the Vitality for another challenge once the season ends with him inching to prove himself elsewhere.