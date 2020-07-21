Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given time at Manchester United while I wasn’t, claims David Moyes

While replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United was always going to be a massive job, few would have expected more than half a decade to pass by without the Red Devils winning a league title again. Their decline has been sensational with David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho struggling to change that although things have improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over with the club now in contention for a top-four spot.

However, while they sit behind Chelsea and Leicester City in the running for Champions League football, Manchester United have undergone a change in attitude which has shown on the field. But ahead of West Ham’s clash against Manchester United, David Moyes has confessed that despite a difficult start, Solskjaer has been given time at Manchester United, something he wasn’t afforded. The Scot went onto admit that he has no ill-feeling towards his former side and likes what his successor is doing with the club.

"It's a wonderful club and a brilliant place to be, and the biggest club in the world, for me. It's always a special place to go and I'm looking forward to going back. Ole had a difficult start, but the difference between Ole and me is that he's being given time. He's bringing players in from the academy, which Manchester United has always stood for. They've got some really exciting young players of their own now,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference.