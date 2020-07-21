Confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his stay at Arsenal, asserts Mikel Arteta

Despite there being less than one year left on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract, Mikel Arteta is convinced that the star will extend his time at Arsenal and sign a new deal. The former Bundesliga striker has played a key role for the club this season with him one of their few bright spots.

Two consecutive wins over Liverpool and Manchester City has seen many within Arsenal’s camp buoyant about their future with there being clear signs of improvement. However, despite that Arsenal are out of the running for a place amongst the top four with them outsiders for a Europa League spot. They currently sit in 10th place on the table with a game in hand although a win in their next match would only take them to 8th place which means that the club will need to win their last game and help from others to finish in a top six spot.

However, their bigger concern has been star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract as the striker has only one year left on his current deal at the club. That has caused problems for the Gunners as the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with moves. But despite that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he’s confident the striker will extend his stay at the club although he can’t put a deadline for negotiations right now.

"I don't know, to put a date right now is very difficult. I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I'm hearing. I'm sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone. I am confident he will extend his stay,” Arteta said reported Sky Sports.

“He's generally happy. I think he is enjoying his football. He is settled in the country and his family are good. I think he can sense - and we've told him - how much we like him, how much we value him. I think the connection he has with the fans is unique. I believe he is in the perfect place for him. Everything I have from him and the people around him is the same. So I don't have any arguments to say something different."