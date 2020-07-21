Chelsea and Manchester United are making moves that will tear the 'Big Six' apart

Liverpool have finally lifted their title but the question on everybody’s mind, weeks later, is what next for the league? Liverpool and Manchester City have created their teams for the future, Chelsea and Manchester United are in the stages of a long-term rebuild and the rest lag behind.

After that exhausting season that Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool endured, few would have not expected the Reds to carry on in the same fashion. But somehow, despite playing well over 60 odd games and winning the Club World Cup, Liverpool have a Premier League title. After nearly 30 years of troubles, mockery, and hate, the Reds can put an end to one of English football’s most infamous jokes. Yet, the way that the Reds dominated, and tore apart the league brings about serious problems for the rest despite it being a transitional period for many.

That’s a list that includes even Manchester City with the Cityzens not at their very best and despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturning UEFA's decision, there is still some work to be done. However, City will be much relieved with the decision going in their favour as it ends all the speculation surrounding the future of the stars they already possess. How much of an impact they would have to suffer, financially, due to the COVID-19 crisis, however, remains to be seen. Yet, the league, for those who’ve failed to notice, has been changing ever since Leicester City won the league title.

It was by far the greatest thing to ever happen to English football and the worst thing all wrapped into one, for the sole reason because it will never happen again. Leicester winning the league gave the Premier League, the marketing stamp that they never knew they needed. It handed them a billion-pound broadcasting deal that has somehow managed to transform the league even in our current climate. It’s the sole reason why clubs like Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham and others are all filled to the brim with players supposed to be playing Champions League football.

But that’s the state of the Premier League and even that might change going forward with the coronavirus pandemic playing a helping hand in making that happen. Liverpool’s title has changed the course of the league but they, along with City, have the team and the might to help them still change things about. Even if Liverpool couldn’t afford Timo Werner with all the bells and whistles or even if Manchester City might not have the spending power they showcased in the decade of the 2010s. The Reds have placed a beyond impressive squad at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal with them all at or around their peak. Now while there are questions as to how exhausted the players might be after what has been a loooong three years at the top of the pile, this is still a fantastic Liverpool side. Few would argue against that especially after the way Mohamed Salah emphatically proved his critics wrong.

City have the money, they have the owner and, with Pep’s promise not to leave, they have arguably one of the most successful managers in football history. It adds a little oomph factor for the Blue side of Manchester and in the end, that might be all their need. Yet, Chelsea and Manchester United are making moves that could or rather that should split the top six apart into two separate halves especially if the trend continues. Because football, in its inert state, is a fluid state of form with it ever-changing and never still.

That has always been the norm across the years with football teams following the same, which is why the world has seen a change in formations, teams and the way roles have been played over the years. It’s why Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City dominated but the moment they stopped trying to keep moving forward, Liverpool caught up and did their business. Chelsea and Manchester United have realised that which is why they’re already in the first-stages of a rebuild. Arsenal and Tottenham haven’t. And that is why they’re still stuck well beyond the aforementioned quartet.

But that was before the coronavirus struck and caused complete financial chaos across the world and especially for the footballing world. It has seen the transfer market seriously affected although Chelsea and Manchester City will survive because of their owners, Manchester United and Liverpool will survive because of their ability to market themselves brilliantly which leaves only two more clubs within the ‘Big Six’. Both the North London sides don’t have owners who can or will spends hundreds of millions in a post-Covid situation and especially not when clubs are expected to lose upto £500 million of their revenue.

Tottenham might be in a slightly worse situation than Arsenal thanks to their stadium debt and the loan that the club has taken out but the Gunners are hampered just as badly. It’s why with Chelsea and Manchester United in the middle of a rebuild, they’re making moves that will split open the ‘Big six” into a ‘Big Four’. The sheer move and then spending £100 odd million, across five years, for Timo Werner, proves that for the Blues, while United have £90 million sitting in the bank alongside income from various other sources. Add that to the fact that neither Arsenal nor Tottenham will finish in a top four place, simply adds to their problems.

Because if Arsenal have been operating a Champions League wage budget on Europa League money then Tottenham sail in the same boat. It will effectively transform the way both Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho will be forced to manage their sides with both managers potentially looking at a future where they’d be lucky to get one £30 million signing even on amortization. That goes from a probability to a possibility especially if Leicester City make their way into the Champions League for next year.

Manchester United or Wolves could very well make the cut via the Europa League which means that even if both Arsenal and Tottenham are well out of their depth financially. Add that to the uncertainty both the North London sides have with their superstars, expiring contracts and a whole host of other problems only leads to one possibility. The end of the ‘Big six’ and the start of something brand new albeit a lot more exciting especially if Manchester United and Chelsea get their rebuilds right.

That looks like a possibility with both sides on the right track under the tutelage of managers that want nothing more than the best for the club and not themselves. Yet as Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Arsenal, Newcastle United and a few others have proved, miracles do happen.