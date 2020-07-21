Anything is possible for Real Madrid no matter how difficult situation, claims Raphael Varane

However, the Santiago Bernabeu side goes into their second leg clash at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City with a 2-1 deficit against them. They have an outside chance of winning Europe’s top cup competition but despite their chances, Raphael Varane has claimed that anything is possible when Real Madrid are involved. The Los Blancos star further added that the game against City is a massive one for the club and they’ll do all they can to win.