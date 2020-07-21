Anything is possible for Real Madrid no matter how difficult situation, claims Raphael Varane
Today at 5:24 PM
With their La Liga title secured, Real Madrid’s target is the Champions League and Raphael Varane has admitted that anything is possible with the Los Blancos despite the odds against them. The Madrid side faces Manchester City in their round of 16 second-leg with a 2-1 deficit against them.
Post the restart, few sides have managed to keep up with Real Madrid’s run of form as the Los Blancos swept to the La Liga title with a five point lead. Not even Barcelona could keep up as the Catalan giants finished five points behind despite walking into lockdown with a two point lead. But with their La Liga title sealed up, the Los Blancos now have their sights set on the Champions League with a league and cup double on the cards.
However, the Santiago Bernabeu side goes into their second leg clash at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City with a 2-1 deficit against them. They have an outside chance of winning Europe’s top cup competition but despite their chances, Raphael Varane has claimed that anything is possible when Real Madrid are involved. The Los Blancos star further added that the game against City is a massive one for the club and they’ll do all they can to win.
"This is Real Madrid and anything is possible, the hope is always there even if the situation is difficult. When you wear this shirt, you have a responsibility, we know that a difficult game awaits us but we will approach it with incredible hunger. It's a debt we owe to our fans, we can't predict the result but we will fight to the end,” Varane said reported Goal.
