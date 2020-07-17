Not sure if I'll be coaching Barcelona in the Champions League, states Quique Setien

Barcelona’s 1-2 loss to Osasuna at home not only side-tracked their title hopes but allowed Real Madrid to clinch their 34th La Liga win with a game to spare. The Blaugrana constantly dropped points since La Liga resumed post lockdown, which allowed Real Madrid to leapfrog them and eventually claim the silverware. Barcelona boss Quique Setien, who was appointed as Barcelona’s head coach earlier this year in unsure whether he would carry on as the head coach of the side after the slip-up in La Liga.

Lionel Messi recently termed Barcelona’s as a campaign as very very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team and believes that they made the road quite easy for Real Madrid. Setien stated that he completely understands the Argentine’s frustrations and believes that they have been victims of bad luck quite a few times in this campaign.

"I agree with Messi on some things. We have to do self-criticism and if we don't do it, it will cost us anything we want to do. We have tried to improve during these months that we have been here, there are things that have cost us and [overshadowed the] many times that we have done well. It all comes down to success, today the opponent shot three times and scored two goals, we had fifteen [shots] and we were not right,” added the manager.