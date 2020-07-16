We need to win our final games to play Europa League football, asserts Harry Kane

Three wins out of their last four games has put Tottenham in pole position for Europa League football but Harry Kane has admitted that they need to win their final games to get there. The North Londoners have had an up and down 2019/20 season with them outsiders to finish among the top six.

Just one loss in their seven games since the restart has placed Tottenham one point off the top six with three games left in their Premier League season. However, with Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal all in the race for Europe as well, the North Londoners are outsiders to finish amongst the top six this season. But three wins in their last four games including wins over Arsenal and Newcastle United have changed the club’s fortunes.

But with the Blades facing each Leicester City, there is a chance that one club could slip up although despite that, Kane asserted that his side need to win their final games to give themselves a chance. The England captain also added that the win over Arsenal was a massive boost to the club and it gives them a boost going into the final few games of the season.

"[Beating Newcastle] was a massive win. We said before, 'Three games, it has to be three wins if we want to be in with a shout of reaching the Europa League.' Arsenal was a big win for us and that gave us momentum coming into these final three games. Every game is tough, and it's been an up-and-down season for us, especially our away form, so we knew it was important to get the three points and thankfully we did," Kane told the Spurs website.

"Now, some of the teams around us have to play each other, so we'd imagine two more wins and we should be in the Europa League places, but we can only take care of ourselves and see what happens. It's a massive game on Sunday [against Leicester] now."