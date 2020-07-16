The team's contrasting display against Saussolo has perplexed me, admits Maurizio Sarri

Juventus’ away trip to Sassuolo ended on a sour note as they gave away a two-goal lead and were then forced to trail by a goal for 10 minutes, before netting an equaliser. Their fallancy to hold the fort has seen their lead at the top of the table reduced to seven points; with five matches left to play in the season. However, with Lazio and Inter Milan in good form, the draw could prove to be a massive boost for those two sides although they do have a seven point margin to overcome.