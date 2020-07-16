Taking a break after scoring the opening goal cost us the game, admits Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp feels that Liverpool ‘took a break’ after taking the lead against Arsenal on Wednesday, due to which they lost track and eventually lost the game 1-2. The loss to the Gunners now means that the Reds will not be able to break Manchester City's 100 point record which they set in 2018.

Liverpool, already crowned champions of the Premier League, was expected that they would log full points from the away match at the Emirates Stadium. They even got off to a great start and drew the first blood in the 20th minute after a strike from Sadio Mane. But, individual mistakes from Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk allowed Arsenal to score twice in a span of 12 minutes to turn the tide in their favour in the first half.

The Reds continued to dominate the game in the second half but failed to find a way through the Arsenal defense and which handed the ninth place side a shocking win. And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the players ‘took a break’ after taking the lead, which was the main reason for only the club’s third loss this season. The loss also means that lost the opportunity to reach the 100-point mark, a record set by Manchester City in their 2017/18 season.

“I’m disappointed and angry about a few things. The game was good and the attitude is good, but we took a break and that’s why we lost the game. If you make these types of mistakes you can’t win a football game in the Premier League, or you need to be really lucky,” said Jurgen Klopp, following the loss, as reported by the Guardian.

“We started exceptionally well and I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Arsenal since I’ve been here. Scoring, and completely deserved, to go 1-0 up and then taking kind of a break – we’re all humans, maybe it was just misjudgment of the situation,” added the manager.