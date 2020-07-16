Reports | Tottenham open talks with Southampton over Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters swap deal
Today at 9:23 PM
Tottenham and Southampton are reportedly in talks over a potential swap deal which could see Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters switch clubs. Højbjerg has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham and even admitted that he would like to sign for the North London side in the summer.
Despite signing Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn, Tottenham have struggled repeat last season’s heroics with them failing to hit the same heights. The North Londoners currently sit in seventh place with them one point off a Europa League spot although it’s not where their fans or critics expected them to be towards the end of the season. However, with the summer window fast approaching, the club are already looking at reinforcements for the future.
They’ve been heavily linked with a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the Danish midfielder also admitted that he would be interested in leaving Southampton in the near future. That has seen Southampton strip off the captaincy and the Guardian has reported that there is a growing confidence at Spurs that they’ll get the move done. The Guardian also reported that the two clubs are in discussions over a potential swap deal with Kyle-Walker Peters going the other way.
The full-back is currently on loan with the Saints and has done relatively well at the club and Southampton are considering making the move permanent. However, given Walker-Peter’s potential, that would cost a pretty penny which is partly the reason, the Guardian has reported that the club are open to a swap deal with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg going the other way.
