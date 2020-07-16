Reports | Borussia Dortmund set to complete Jude Bellingham move for £26 million

The Birmingham midfielder has been heavily courted over the last two years with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United giving him private tours of their training grounds. The Red Devils were reported to have been the front-runners in the race for Bellingham’s signature with them even hoping that an introduction with Sir Alex Ferguson would help their cause. But, Sky Sports has reported that England U17 skipper has been convinced by Dortmund’s youth policy and their history of giving younger players a chance to shine.