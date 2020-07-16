Reports | Borussia Dortmund set to complete Jude Bellingham move for £26 million
Today at 6:48 PM
Borussia Dortmund are inching closer to completing a move for Birmingham starlet Judge Bellingham with the 17-year-old set to undergo a medical ahead of a £26 million move. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Championship side with Manchester United also amongst his suitors.
While the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old’s future has reportedly already been decided. Sky Sports has reported that the teenager is set to travel to Germany ahead of his proposed medical with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, in a move that will make him the most expensive 17-year-old with them the front-runners for his signature.
The Birmingham midfielder has been heavily courted over the last two years with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United giving him private tours of their training grounds. The Red Devils were reported to have been the front-runners in the race for Bellingham’s signature with them even hoping that an introduction with Sir Alex Ferguson would help their cause. But, Sky Sports has reported that England U17 skipper has been convinced by Dortmund’s youth policy and their history of giving younger players a chance to shine.
Not only that the report has further indicated that Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund have come to an agreement over a fee in excess of £26 million. The Bundesliga giants and Jude Bellingham have already reportedly come to an agreement over personal terms with the 17-year-old although wage details haven’t been made public as of yet with a five-year contract in place.
