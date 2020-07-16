My dream is to see an Indian coach lead the national team once again, reveals Armando Colaco

We have seen many Indians taking charge of the national side over the years, including the great Syed Abdul Rahim, but it has been almost a decade since we’ve seen someone taking up the role. Following Stephen Constantine’s four-stint with the ‘Blue Tigers’, Croat Igor Stimac was appointed last year ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. But, former Dempo coach Armando Coalco has admitted to see an Indian taking charge of the national side once again and the foreign coaches in India must help them in every possible way. As things stand, none of the head coaches in the Indian Super League are Indians, while most of the I-League coaches are also foreign recruits.