My dream is to see an Indian coach lead the national team once again, reveals Armando Colaco

Armando Colaco wants an Indian to take charge of the national team once again and feels that the current crop of foreign coaches must help their Indian counterparts in doing so. Colaco is the most successful coach in the Indian domestic circuit post-2000s, having led Dempo to five league titles.
We have seen many Indians taking charge of the national side over the years, including the great Syed Abdul Rahim, but it has been almost a decade since we’ve seen someone taking up the role. Following Stephen Constantine’s four-stint with the ‘Blue Tigers’, Croat Igor Stimac was appointed last year ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. But, former Dempo coach Armando Coalco has admitted to see an Indian taking charge of the national side once again and the foreign coaches in India must help them in every possible way. As things stand, none of the head coaches in the Indian Super League are Indians, while most of the I-League coaches are also foreign recruits.
“They like to follow the same pattern they did at European level. The problem is we lack in our grasping power and decision making. Foreign coaches must help Indian coaches as they know our culture better. My dream is to see an Indian coach lead the national team once again,” said Armando Colaco, as reported by The Times of India.
Armando Colaco is the most successful coach in the Indian domestic circuit post-2000, having led Dempo five league titles and was also the head coach of the national side for a brief period. Currently the technical director at Sesa Football Academy, Colaco has backed more Indian coaches to play influential roles in the Indian Super League and the I-League.
