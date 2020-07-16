Large groups of fans inside stadiums at this time is not advisable at all, admits Santiago Illa

While the financial impact of the coronavirus has affected leagues across Europe, the bigger issue has been the fact that the games have taken place behind closed doors. That was part of the rules enforced by football associations across Europe in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and resume football action once again. However, reports indicated that the La Liga were looking to get fans back inside the stadiums by the end of the current season although at reduced capacities.

There were plans to do it this season but things have slowly changed with the threat of a rise in coronavirus infections in the country. That has seen Spain’s health minister Santiago Illa confirm that bringing fans back into stadiums in the near future isn’t a possibility especially with clusters of infections still present across the country. However, Illa also added that while they have controlled the clusters, he doesn’t believe that putting a large number of people in one area is advisable.

"To be honest, I don't see it, given the reality we are in. We have seen some clusters of infections and, although we have fortunately been able to control them, I still don't see [fans returning]. We're going to take our time and provide information so the sports department can make the decision when necessary. We have to step carefully with the virus, and concentrating large numbers of people at this time is not advisable at all,” Illa admitted reported the BBC.