Karim Benzema would like to return to Olympique Lyon one day, admits Karim Djaziri

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, the Los Blancos somehow managed to ease their way through the situation without buying a replacement. But that was down to mainly the performances that Karim Benzema put in as the Frenchman thrived in the absence of his strike partner. Benzema would finish the season as the club’s top scorer with 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions with Gareth Bale in second place with 14 goals and 7 assists.

This season despite the club signing the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard , Benzema has still been their best player. The Frenchman has netted 19 goals in 35 La Liga appearances with the Los Blancos on the verge of their 34th La Liga title. But with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, his former agent Karim Djaziri has admitted that the striker is harbouring a desire to play for former side Olympique Lyon again. Djaziri also added that being at Real Madrid is what Benzema wants but Lyon could be a potential destination.

“Today, with the situation that he is in at Real Madrid, he has reached the peak of what every footballer wants. Playing in Madrid, being very close with his coach, adored by the public... it is not possible that he'll back a comeback today. But, since he left Lyon, Karim has had only one desire and that is to return to Lyon. Will it be as a player? It remains a regret for Karim not to have gone further in the Champions League. When he left, Lyon made the semi-finals,” Djaziri said reported Goal.