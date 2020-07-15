Reports | Valencia planning mass exodus with twelve players set to leave

But, things are set to downhill for the La Liga side as Football Espana has reported that Valencia are set to sell 12 players this summer in a mass exodus. The report revealed that the likes of Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno and Kevin Gameiro amongst others are a part of the list with the club looking to raise funds. Goal.com has further reported that it includes club captain Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kongodbia and Francis Coquelin with the three midfielders told before a 1-0 loss to Leganes that they don’t have a future at the club.