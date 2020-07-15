Reports | Valencia planning mass exodus with twelve players set to leave
Today at 4:30 PM
La Liga side Valencia are reportedly planning a mass exodus with the club looking to sell up to twelve first team players this summer. The Los Ches have endured a tumultuous year on and off the field having sacked two managers and with them set to miss out on European football for next season.
Despite Marcelino leading the club to consecutive top four finishes in his two seasons in charge of the club and a Copa Del Rey trophy, Los Che’s opted to sack the manager. Reports indicated that owner Peter Lim played a key role in that with Marcelino reportedly falling out with Lim. Things went from bad to worse for the club as they sacked Albert Celades two weeks ago with the club struggling to find their footing in a race for European football.
But, things are set to downhill for the La Liga side as Football Espana has reported that Valencia are set to sell 12 players this summer in a mass exodus. The report revealed that the likes of Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno and Kevin Gameiro amongst others are a part of the list with the club looking to raise funds. Goal.com has further reported that it includes club captain Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kongodbia and Francis Coquelin with the three midfielders told before a 1-0 loss to Leganes that they don’t have a future at the club.
Goal.com further added that this is part of a massive clear-out orchestrated by owner Peter Lim with the club looking to cut costs to help support the financial impact of the coronavirus and missing out on European football. Los Ches' have struggled to find their footing this season with them in ninth place and four points behind seventh-place Real Sociedad with two games left in the Spanish top flight season.
