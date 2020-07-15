Reports | Paris Saint-Germain willing to spend up to £100 million on Marcus Rashford
Paris Saint Germain are reportedly keen on a move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford with them willing to spend upto £100 million for the striker. The 22-year-old, alongside the others at Old Trafford, has shone this season by leading a group of young stars to the fore at Manchester.
Despite injuries to key stars in the first half of the season, Manchester United never faltered with the club leaning heavily on Marcus Rashford. The 22-year-old picked up the burden without the likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to help him out and kept the Red Devils in the race for a top four spot. However, while the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has seen the young striker’s burden lifted, that hasn’t stopped Rashford from performing with him contributing to seven goals in eight appearances.
That has reportedly piqued Barcelona’s interest with the La Liga giants looking at reinforcing their team to help Lionel Messi final years end with a bang. However, ESPN has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are mooting a shock move for the 22-year-old forward with them also looking to reinforce their team. ESPN also revealed that PSG’s current boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Rashford and believes that those in England don’t realise just how good a player he is.
Any move, however, will come at a cost and ESPN further reported that the Ligue 1 giants are willing to spend upto £100 million on the striker despite the coronavirus affecting the transfer market. The club are looking to become amongst the best in the world and believe that the Mancunian forward is the man to help take them there alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Neymar.
