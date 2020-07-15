Reports | Paris Saint-Germain willing to spend up to £100 million on Marcus Rashford

Despite injuries to key stars in the first half of the season, Manchester United never faltered with the club leaning heavily on Marcus Rashford. The 22-year-old picked up the burden without the likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to help him out and kept the Red Devils in the race for a top four spot. However, while the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has seen the young striker’s burden lifted, that hasn’t stopped Rashford from performing with him contributing to seven goals in eight appearances.