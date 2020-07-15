Premier League confirm 27 July to 5 October as dates for summer transfer window

The dates for summer transfer window for clubs in the English football league have been officially confirmed with the window set to open for a ten-week period between 27 July and 5 October. The window will start after the current season ends and has been pushed back to make up for the coronavirus.

After weeks of rumours and reports, the EFL and the Premier League have finally come to an agreement over the summer transfer window. The Premier League reportedly had a meeting between all twenty clubs on Monday which saw them approve a proposal for a summer window that would start after the current season ends on 27 July and end on October 5. That has now been confirmed by the league with the window set to be open over a ten week period between the same dates.

Furthermore, there will also be a domestic only window between 5th of October and the 16th of October where clubs within England’s football pyramid can trade with each other. It will, however, only be between Premier League and EFL clubs and not between Premier League clubs or between Premier League and clubs from outside England. The statement further added that the window is “subject to the approval of FIFA”.

“Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer window. The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting on 27 July and ending on 5 October. Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5 October, closing 17:00 BST on 16 October,” reads the statement on the Premier League’s website.

“During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period. The transfer window is subject to the approval of FIFA.