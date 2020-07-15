On our day Manchester City can beat anyone in world football, gushes Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker has confessed that Manchester City are capable of beating any club in the world with the Cityzens aiming to finish the season with a treble. Pep Guardiola's team have done well this season with them in the race for the Champions League and the FA Cup, having already won the Carabao Cup.

While Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title, many believe that Manchester City have fallen flat on their faces with them losing the most games in a single league season that Pep Guardiola has ever lost in his managerial career. But despite that, the Cityzens still remain only six games away from a potential treble of the FA Cup, Champions League and the Carabao Cup. The club have already secured the Carabao Cup with a win over Aston Villa before the lockdown and currently sit in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

But having won both those trophies before, Manchester City’s main focus is reportedly the Champions League with the Cityzens struggling to get beyond the quarter-finals over the last few years. However, with them, 2-1 up against Real Madrid and a second leg at home still left to be played, Kyle Walker believes that on their day, City can beat any club in the world. Walker admitted that missing out on the league title was a big blow for the team and they’re looking to win the Champions League now.

"We've come back and hit the ground running. I think the momentum is on our side, we've got the rhythm, players are looking sharp, feeling great, and hopefully we can just continue this great form we're on and take it into the competitions we want to win. We all believe in ourselves, we all believe in the manager, his philosophy, his way of playing. I feel on our day we can beat anyone in world football," Walker told Sky Sports.

“It's going to be a very exciting six weeks. In my first season I picked up three trophies here, and in my second season I picked up four. Obviously we're just missing the Champions League, that's the only one I haven't got. Missing out on the Premier League was a big blow for us as a team, but you have to take your hats off to Liverpool, they played fantastically well throughout the season and deserved it, so fair play to them. But hopefully now we can go and do what they did last year by winning the Champions League, and put all our eggs into that basket now."

Manchester City were, however, until Monday facing a two ban from UEFA competitions for alleged financial fair play breaches but their ban has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and in doing so, it put an end to an uncertain time at the club. However, despite many saying that the decision went the wrong way, Walker further added that the news is what the club wanted and deserve, as they've worked exceptionally hard to get to where they are.

"Obviously the news is what we all want, and what we all deserve, because this club has worked hard, especially us as players, to get to where we are. I think the right decision has been made, but we've just had to concentrate on football, do what we do on the pitch, and let people who are a bit higher up than us deal with the legal side of it. It's what we deserve. I think the players in the changing room are world-class, and we want to be competing at the very highest level, which is the Champions League," he added.