FIFA announce November 21 to December 18 schedule for Qatar 2022 World Cup

FIFA have officially announced that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will take place between November 21st and December 18th with the final set to be held at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium. This will be the second World Cup to be held in Asia since the 2002 tournament and the first in the Middle-East.

On the exact date that the 2018 World Cup final took place, FIFA has announced the schedule for the 2022 World Cup with it confirming winter dates. While that was confirmed months after the hosts were announced due to weather conditions and football’s global body experimenting with something new, the dates have all but confirmed that fact. The quadrennial tournament will take place between the 21st of November and the 18th of December with the finals set to take place over eight stadiums.

The statement released by FIFA confirmed the same and also revealed that the tournament will have four matches taking place per day in the group stage with it lasting 12 days. It also added that the kick-off times and the tournament’s “compact nature” will allow fans and the organisers to optimise match demands and will provide teams with “optimal rest”.

“With the aim of providing all teams with optimal rest between their matches, the group stage will last 12 days and, with four matches per day, it promises a full and exciting schedule for fans. The tournament’s compact nature – with no air travel needed to move between the venues – will allow organisers, for the first time, to optimise specific match demands for the benefit and comfort of fans, teams and media,” reads the statement on FIFA’s official website.

“This will be achieved through the assignment of the group fixtures for each matchday to a stadium and kick-off time only after the final draw, currently planned for after the March 2022 international match calendar qualifying window. Once the pairings are known, the possibility will be discussed of providing a more beneficial kick-off time for audiences at home, or indeed for fans in Qatar with regard to the stadium allocation."