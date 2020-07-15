Chelsea must do more to close gap between them, Manchester City and Liverpool, asserts Frank Lampard

At the start of the 2019/20 season, few believed that Chelsea would be amongst the top four given the constrictions that the Blues had placed on them. However, a year on and the London side are amongst the favourites to finish in a Champions League spot ahead of Arsenal , Tottenham and even Manchester United . However, despite things changing for the Blues, they’re far from the perfect product with them struggling to consistently put up performances.

The Blues beat the relegated Norwich City but laboured to the win with Olivier Giroud scoring the only goal of the game. Their performance against the Canaries and Sheffield United have many concerned but Lampard admitted that his side still have a lot of work to do before they can catch up to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. He also added that right now winning matters more than the performance with the club aiming for a top-four finish.

“At this stage results are critical and we didn’t concede any chances of note to let them score. We were professional. I want more but that can wait. Where we are at as a team and where we are in the table it is all about the result. I really do feel like there is a lot of work to do, I don’t think we should get overly excited, the gap is clear to Liverpool and Manchester City in terms of points. We are a work in progress and there is a lot to do,” Lampard said, reported the Times.