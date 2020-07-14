The I-League must go on even without foreigners, asserts Kushal Das

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is determined to kick-off the I-League without foreigners even if they don't make it to India owing to the travel ban. With the pandemic situation worsening each day, it is uncertain whether the travel bans would be lifted prior to the Indian football season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has already decided to stage the Indian Super League and the I-League at centralised venues this year owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. While Goa is likely to host the top-tier competition, West Bengal are the frontrunner to host the I-League, both of which are slated for a delayed start. The apex body has confirmed that they are going to proceed with the I-League even without foreigners if they do not make it to the country owing to the travel bans.

“The league must go on even if without foreigners. But there are other people including the league committee chairman, Mr Subrata Dutta (who will also need to be on same page),” said Kushal Das, general secretary Kushal Das, during a webinar on Monday.

In another major announcement, the official stated that they are looking to appoint an Indian as the head coach of the national side in the next five years. At the moment, Igor Stimac is the head coach of the Indian national team while Venkatesh is his deputy. On the other hand, Bibiano Fernandes has done an excellent job with the Indian colts over the past few years.

“We are looking at an Indian coach for the senior national team in the next five years. There are many exciting coaches now, Bibiano Fernandes being one of them. There are people like Venky (Shanmugam Venkatesh) who are also maturing very fast,” added Das.