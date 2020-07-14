Reports | Premier League clubs to approve July 27 to October 5 summer transfer window

With UEFA placing an October 5 transfer deadline on leagues across Europe, it saw the Premier League delay talks over their summer transfer window. However, reports have indicated that the English top flight clubs were in discussions over a tentative date that starts at the end of this season and closes a month into the 2020/21 season. That has now been confirmed by Sky Sports as they’ve reported that the Premier League clubs are expected to approve a proposal that will see the window open on July 27 and close on October 5.