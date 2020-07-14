Reports | Premier League clubs to approve July 27 to October 5 summer transfer window
Despite reports indicating that the Premier League had delayed talks over the transfer window, Sky Sports has reported that the top-flight has approved the summer window starting from July 27 to October 5. The report also indicated that the dates for the start of next season have been discussed.
With UEFA placing an October 5 transfer deadline on leagues across Europe, it saw the Premier League delay talks over their summer transfer window. However, reports have indicated that the English top flight clubs were in discussions over a tentative date that starts at the end of this season and closes a month into the 2020/21 season. That has now been confirmed by Sky Sports as they’ve reported that the Premier League clubs are expected to approve a proposal that will see the window open on July 27 and close on October 5.
The report revealed that the clubs made their decision on Monday with votes being cast over the same and they are reportedly set to vote in favour of a summer window between July 27 and October 5. Not only that, Sky Sports has further reported that the clubs are also set to agree to a two-week extension to the window, which will allow Premier League and EFL clubs only to conduct transfer business between each other.
English top-flight clubs will not be able to carry out any transfers with each other or between them and clubs outside England during that period. It will allow EFL clubs to carry out business and reinforce their sides with Premier League players via either loans or purchase and at the same time will allow the top flight clubs to carry out a majority of their business before UEFA’s deadline.
