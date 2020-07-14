Reports | Chelsea looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak

Chelsea performances under Frank Lampard this season has seen the Blues lauded for the ability to get the best out of the players present at the club. But that hasn’t applied to everyone with Kepa Arrizabalaga amongst the many criticized by fans and pundits alike over the course of the season. The Spaniard arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 but has struggled to replace Thibaut Courtois and was even dropped for second string Willy Caballero earlier this season.