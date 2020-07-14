Reports | Chelsea looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak
Today at 8:47 PM
Chelsea are reportedly looking to use goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in a player plus cash deal for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak. The Blues have been unhappy with the 25-year-old Kepa’s performances since he signed for the club in a world-record move and have reportedly been searching for a new No 1.
Chelsea performances under Frank Lampard this season has seen the Blues lauded for the ability to get the best out of the players present at the club. But that hasn’t applied to everyone with Kepa Arrizabalaga amongst the many criticized by fans and pundits alike over the course of the season. The Spaniard arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 but has struggled to replace Thibaut Courtois and was even dropped for second string Willy Caballero earlier this season.
That has seen Chelsea regularly linked with a move for a new goalkeeper with Andre Onana, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and a few others all reportedly on their shortlist. However, the Mirror has reported that Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is their top choice despite the fact the Slovenian shot-stopper has a £120 million release clause to his name. But the report revealed that the Blues are looking to get a deal across for the 27-year-old with Kepa set to be used as a make-weight in a player-plus cash deal.
The Mirror further reported that the Blues value Oblak at £100 million and while Atletico Madrid won’t want to sell their superstar, a global pandemic has changed their stance. It could see them reportedly tempted by a big offer for Oblak especially if they were getting a replacement handed to them.
