Really disappointed with the loss against Tottenham Hotspur, admits Alexandre Lacazette
Today at 10:33 AM
Alexandre Lacazette is really disappointed with the loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby last Sunday. With the loss, Gunners lost valuable points in the Premier League while their Europa League qualifications were also dented with them at the ninth position right now.
Arsenal had to win the game to keep their continental aspirations alive and they did start with a bang, having taken the lead by a sensational strike from Alexandre Lacazette in the 16th minute. The lead was short-lived as Son Heung-min levelled the scores just three minutes later, while Toby Alderweireld netted the winner in the 81st minute to bag full points. Arsenal forward Lacazette was really disappointed with the loss on Sunday and felt that they gave everything but they could do better.
"Really disappointed because I think we could do better. We gave a lot today but as the coach said, with [small] details a big game can change. It happened today. It was a great goal but at the end we don't win, so it's nothing at the end," said Alexandre Lacazette, while speaking to Arsenal’s official website.
With the win, the North London rivals leapfrogged the Gunners and are now placed at the eighth place with 52 points from 35 matches, two points behind Sheffield United. On the other hand, Arsenal finds themselves at the ninth position, with 50 points from as many matches, with the Mikel Arteta’s boys set to host Premier League winners Liverpool this week.
