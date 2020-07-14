Really disappointed with the loss against Tottenham Hotspur, admits Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal had to win the game to keep their continental aspirations alive and they did start with a bang, having taken the lead by a sensational strike from Alexandre Lacazette in the 16th minute. The lead was short-lived as Son Heung-min levelled the scores just three minutes later, while Toby Alderweireld netted the winner in the 81st minute to bag full points. Arsenal forward Lacazette was really disappointed with the loss on Sunday and felt that they gave everything but they could do better.