Indian players should emulate Megan Rapinoe's on-field attitude, opines Maymol Rocky

Indian women’s team coach Maymol Rocky has revealed that the eves should emulate an on-field attitude like USA's Megan Rapinoe in the future. Rocky, India’s first women head coach and has been in charge of the national team since 2017 and will lead them to the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.
Maymol Rocky got an opportunity to have a small chat with USA legend Megan Rapinoe when they met in France last year. The American has enjoyed an illustrious career and earned worldwide recognition for campaigning for equal pay, gay rights, and even backing up an NFL player who took a knee to protest against the killing of George Floyd recently. The Indian was awe-struck with her attitude and admitted that the Indian players should emulate the same in the future.
“I had a small chat with Megan. Her attitude was simply amazing. She is one of the best players in the game but she not arrogant or egoistic at all. But she had all the attitude around her. She has put in all the hard work to get to where she is today. I tell my players that we should also have that same kind of attitude. She’s an absolute role model for young girls out there,” said Maymol Rocky, during a chat with AIFF.
The 40-year stated that she is looking forward to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup next year and is expecting to scout some players from the tournament for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup, which is also set to be played in India.
“As the senior team coach, I’m really looking forward to the U17 WWC. Surely, we’ll get some players for the Asian Cup 2022. When the base becomes stronger, scouting becomes tougher. We’ll get more players for every position,” added the head coach.
