Indian players should emulate Megan Rapinoe's on-field attitude, opines Maymol Rocky

“I had a small chat with Megan. Her attitude was simply amazing. She is one of the best players in the game but she not arrogant or egoistic at all. But she had all the attitude around her. She has put in all the hard work to get to where she is today. I tell my players that we should also have that same kind of attitude. She’s an absolute role model for young girls out there,” said Maymol Rocky, during a chat with AIFF.