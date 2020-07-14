I'll step aside if Inter Milan aren't happy with job I am doing, proclaims Antonio Conte
Today at 6:27 PM
Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has asserted that if the club and their board are not happy with the work that he has done so far then he will step aside. The Nerazzurri have been a key component of the title race this season but have faltered since the restart with Juventus back on top.
A 4-2 win over rivals AC Milan in one of the last games before lockdown meant that Inter Milan sat in first place for the first time since the opening week of January. That was the last time the Nerazzurri sat atop the Serie A table with things not going their way since the restart. Losses to Juventus before the lockdown and Bologna since the lockdown have affected their form with the club also dropping points in draws against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona.
That has seen reports emerge that the Nerazzurri board are concerned about the club’s struggles and with eight points separating them and Juventus, the title race is all but over. There are six games left in the season but Conte admitted that if the club aren’t happy with the job he has done so far, then he won’t hesitate to step aside. The Italian further added that he was signed for a three year project and that takes time but he still has faith in the club and the project has a long way to go.
"I was called to Inter for a three-year project, to bring them back where they deserve to be. Inevitably, that takes time. I came here with so much enthusiasm. I have faith. I started a three-year project and [my contract] lasts three years. After that, if they want to extend my contract... I'm happy, I know there's a long way to go, but I don't want to overstay my welcome," Conte told Sky Sport.
"If everyone's happy with the job I'm doing, and I think that's the case right now, from what I've been told, then I don't see why we shouldn't go on. If they're not happy with the job I'm doing then I won't hesitate to step aside."
