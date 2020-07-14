Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 36+ - Five players to help you win the week

With only three games left in the season, the 2019/20 season is slowly coming to an end but that hasn't stopped players from playing at their very best. The weekend's fixtures showed us why we must not to underestimate any player and with form playing a big role in FPL, we’ve got selection problems.

The Good

They face the already relegated Norwich City and the Canaries have the worst defensive record this season having conceded the most number of goals - 67. That’s two more than Aston Villa and seven more than Bournemouth plus there is the fact that Michail Antonio smashed four past them. Combine that with Chelsea’s loss to Sheffield United, the race for the top four heating up and Frank Lampard asking his side to make some noise, it all points towards Chelsea doing something big.

Which brings in the question, which Chelsea player is a must-have asset? Now the eye test and his form since the restart makes Christian Pulisic (7.3m) impossible to ignore and that applies to Willian (7.4m) as well with both men shining. The Brazilian has been the out-statting his counterpart on the other wing, with more key passes, a better goals to games ratio, a lot more bonus points, and crucially, he is on set-piece duty. Maybe not penalties with Jorginho back in the squad but everything else for the time-being.

But take another look at Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta (6.1m) also stands out with no defender creating more assists (3) than the Spaniard in the last six games. Only Willian can better his xA figure and the fact that Norwich have scored only a solitary goal since the restart does bode well for his clean-sheet points. There’s also Olivier Giroud(6.7m) and Tammy Abraham (7.4m) to consider, despite both men blanking against Sheffield United.

The Frenchman has been a regular starter since the restart and scored two goals for the Blues but more pertinently, has averaged 4.53 shots per game. Abraham has struggled for goals but has recorded the highest number of big chances since the restart although he does have one goal. Problems, problems and more problems.

Danny Ings

Bear with Danny Ings (7.5m) because he is having the season of his life. He’s scored four goals since the restart, contributed to one assist and that's despite averaging 2.50 shots per 90. Yet, no FPL forward has picked up as many as his 37 points since the restart and he’s is the gift that keeps on giving. Furthermore, the Southampton forward is also the bonus point king, thanks to his work both on and off the ball with no player this season winning more.

What does make him a good pick is the fact that Ralph Hasenhuttl hates having the ball. This will become important in a second because you see Brighton loving having the ball. The Seagulls have used a more possession-based system under Graham Potter with Hasenhuttl looking to counter-press and win the ball high up the field. That plays right into Ings, Che Adams, and Shane Long's forte which when combined with a defensively liable Brighton, who have conceded a huge 11 goals in their last four games, points to a big night for the Saints.

Not only that, but the forward should also be on penalties with James Ward-Prowse struggling from the spot and with 19 goals to his name, Ings is in the race for the Golden Boot and as Hasenhuttl said, Southampton wants the Premier League's top scorer to be in their team.

The Great

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah (12.6m) has been on absolute fire over the last few games with the forward netting two goals and an assist against Brighton. But then he came up against a herculean effort from Nick Pope, that saw Raheem Sterling outdo the Egyptian for the first time in a long time. The Manchester City forward’s hattrick ensured his place as the gameweek’s top scorer but the stats tell us that Salah was very unlucky and came up against a brick wall.

The Egyptian had six shots on goal according to understat, had as many big chances as Sterling and had an xG of 1.15. That means he was guaranteed atleast a goal and for those who watched the game, he didn’t miss a major chance like the Brighton game. It was only two fantastic saves from Pope that stopped the Egyptian from scoring and the Reds face Arsenal next, which, historically, is one of Salah’s favourite teams.

Since he signed for Liverpool, the forward has only failed to score against the Gunners on one occasion with him netting five goals in five games, including a brace in the game held earlier this season. Now while this is a more defensively solid Arsenal as compared to Unai Emery’s team, the Gunners still have their problems as Tottenham showcased and it does allow Salah a chance to run riot. He is still in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals separating him and Jamie Vardy and with three games left, he’s on a mission.

And the Punt

“A new four or five or six players will play against Bournemouth.” Those were Pep Guardiola’s words after his side thumped Brighton and that has sent shivers down the spine of FPL managers. It does point to more Pep roulette and with David Silva (7.3m) playing only 26 minutes against the Seagulls, the Spaniard is in line for a start. He does have only three games left in the Premier League as a Manchester City player and after his performances against Newcastle, he has the goods.

A goal and two assists in that game saw the Spaniard ooze class and flair and he created a couple of chances despite the fact he walked off the bench against Brighton. Had things gone the other way, Mahrez could have added to his tally and Silva would have had an assist. Now naturally, Phil Foden, aka David Silva’s heir, was also brought off the bench and at 5.5m he is a lot cheaper than Silva and in slightly better form.

Bringing Silva in is undoubtedly a punt, for knowing Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard could be benched and Bernardo Silva might be given a chance to showcase his abilities alongside De Bruyne and Rodri/Fernandinho/Gundogan. It could go any way but the trends do point to David playing and despite making just four starts since the restart, he sits top for successful passes into the final third and second for chances created behind only KDB. It’s a punt but a good one.