ATK-Mohun Bagan merger will help Indian football on global stage, claims Russell Osman

Former English footballer Russell Osman opined that the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan will help Indian football on a global stage like the City Football Group has put Mumbai City FC on the world stage. The ISL would be played behind closed doors this season - a big disappointment as per Osman.
ATK merged with Mohun Bagan earlier this year and held its first board meeting last week during which a few major decisions were taken. The club stuck with the traditional green and maroon jersey and tweaked the iconic 'mariners' logo to include the name of ATK, largely safeguarding the sentiments of the 131-year old club. Many have commented on the mere but former English footballer Russell Osman believes that it could help Indian football shine on a global stage especially with the legacy associated with Mohun Bagan.
"From everybody's point of view this is a very positive move. For the ISL, it can only be a good thing. The history of the club is magnificent, Mohun Bagan. Mohun Bagan has been synonymous with Kolkata. The green and maroon is a unique kit and a lot of people worldwide will have seen and recognise it. For them to actually come together with ATK and the success they have in ISL with three wins to their name...it can only be a good thing," said Russell Osman, to IANS.
"City Football Group have taken Mumbai City so Indian football is going global. So, Indian football has attracted their attention. Now this ATK-Mohun Bagan merger will only take this outlook forward," added the former Leicester City player.
Even though ATK-Mohun Bagan FC are set to make its debut in the Indian Super League this season, the matches are likely to be played in front of empty stands and at a centralised venue. According to Osman, it would be a big disappointment for the fans of the club who were eagerly waiting to watch their first home match from the stands.
"It's a shame that this season has been delayed. Lot of people wanted to see ATK-Mohun Bagan...their first home game...also playing in empty stadiums is a shame. Every home game would have been a full house. But when you look at the success they have (both), this new club shows how it has been put together...I can only see it being a very very good thing for Indian football. It will help the Indian game worldwide. It is now setting a way for everybody else,” concluded Osman.
