Arsenal need four or five players across board to improve, claims Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has asserted that the Gunners need to look at four or five players across their squad to help them move in the right direction. The North Londoners have struggled to find their rhythm this season with a Champions League place slowly moving out of their hands.

Despite spending reportedly north of a £150 million last summer, Arsenal have struggled to find their footing this season with the Gunners already on their third manager of the season having sacked Unai Emery in November. However, while there has been some movement towards change under new manager Mikel Arteta, there are still problems that the former Manchester City assistant manager has to change.

That includes defensive reinforcements and a few tweaks in other areas with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and a few others all linked with moves. Yet former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has admitted that the North London side need atleast four or five players to change their fortunes. He further added that he could see three players arrive although Campbell believes that signing Partey, Adrien Rabiot and Kaldiou Koulibaly could change the club.

"Arsenal need four or five players across the board. They need centre-halves, I can see them going for one or two players in that position. They also need central midfielders, and more energy across the midfield and either another striker or a wide player,” Campbell said reported Goal.

"I could see three players coming to Arsenal, dependent on recruitment and transfer budget – I’m not sure what’s going to happen and I’m not sure who Arteta is looking at. I could take Thomas Partey in midfield, from Atletico Madrid and Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. I’d love to see Kalidou Koulibaly at the back as Arsenal struggle with quick forwards and Koulibaly is quick and an excellent defender.