A conclusive list of records that Liverpool should, should’ve and won’t break this season

Liverpool may have broken a 30-year league title drought in spectacular fashion in possibly the weirdest season to ever take place but will that ever be enough? With three games left in the season, just how far and just how many records can Liverpool break along the way? We did the math.

Records that Liverpool should break:

Only the second team to have five players to hit double figures in the league:

Now of all the records that Liverpool can break, this one might just be beyond their reach especially with Jordan Henderson injured now. Manchester City themselves only made it into the record books two gameweeks ago but never say never. They became the first team to have five players hit double figures for goals with Gabriel Jesus becoming the final part of that puzzle.

For Liverpool, it’s a little tougher than that as beyond Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, nobody else has reached double figures in the Premier League. Roberto Firmino has 8, Virgil Van Dijk has 4, with 3 apiece for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi and Trent Alexander-Arnold. It does make their chances at equalling this record verging on impossible but miracles do happen.

Most victories in a season (32) and most points in a season (100):

That Manchester City win on the final day of the 2017/18 season sealed both the largest points total and the most wins for the Cityzens and this should be a breeze for the Reds. They’ve got three games left in their hands although it really won’t be the easiest path as they face Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United. Yet it’s not impossible for the Reds as they’ve beaten all three sides earlier in the season via a cumulative score of 8-3. Not just that, beating all three teams would effectively allow them to break Manchester City’s 100 point margin by three points. That would also give them the largest point tally in Europe’s top five leagues, with that record sitting at 102 points.

Biggest winning margin (19 points):

Yet another record held by Manchester City and yet another record they set in that phenomenal 2017/18 season and once again, Liverpool are on par to break it. They have a 21 point difference between them and Manchester City which could increase, should things go their way, to thirty if the Reds win all three of their remaining fixtures.

Back-to-back-to-back Golden Boots:

Mohamed Salah’s recent form has both Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang concerned although the Leicester man leads the pack by some distance. Yet with Salah sitting on 19 goals, only four behind Vardy, few would put it past him from achieving the rare feat of winning the Golden Boot three seasons in a row. A record achieved only by Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

Back-to-Back Golden Gloves:

After Nick Pope’s fantastic show of goalkeeping against Liverpool themselves, few would mark the Burnley goalkeeper out of this race but this is another record that Alisson can break. With three games left, the Brazilian only sits one clean sheet behind Pope despite having missed most of the season thanks to a hip injury and various other issues. But if he does manage to outdo the future England number 1, then the Reds keeper will become the first goalkeeper since Joe Hart to win successive Golden Gloves.

Records Liverpool should’ve broken:

Biggest gap from first to bottom (83 points):

The draw to Burnley broke Liverpool’s chances at a lot of records including this one as the biggest gap that Liverpool can now have is a mere 81 points. While that in itself is an incredible amount, it falls one point short of what Manchester City managed over Huddersfield in the 2017/18 season.

Most home wins in a season (18):

That sensational Nick Pope performance meant that Burnley, shockingly, held Liverpool to a draw at Anfield thus breaking their hearts and a chance at a catalogue of records. The most significant to the side that takes immense pride in their home record is the most wins in a home season, with the current record held by three teams at 18. That draw meant that Liverpool can only match that record in their final home game against Chelsea.

Longest unbeaten run in the Premier League (49 games):

At 44 games, Liverpool’s unbeaten record in the Premier League is no doubt incredible but a sensational loss to Watford meant that the Reds would indeed lose a game this season with Manchester City doubling that tally a few weeks ago. It came at a time when it never looked like it might happen but the Hornets broke Reds’ hearts in spectacular fashion and kept Arsenal’s 49 game-winning run intact.

Unbeaten season (38 game season):

Another one that Watford stopped in its tracks and another one that looked overly likely that it might take place with the Reds steaming away to their title. However, Nigel Pearson became one of only six managers to beat Liverpool and ended their dreams of going an entire season unbeaten.

Most consecutive wins (18 wins):

Liverpool equalled Manchester City’s record of eighteen consecutive wins with a comeback win against West Ham but the loss to Watford ensured that it would stay at 18.

Records that Liverpool won’t break:

English football’s highest points total (106 points):

The loss to Manchester City, the game after their title was confirmed, ensured that Liverpool won’t be able to match Reading’s incredible 2005/06 season in the Championship. The Royals would finish that season with a 106 points to their name, 31 wins, 99 goals scored and just two losses with a massive 16 points separating them and Sheffield United. It also meant that Celtic’s 106 record, the highest in points total in Europe, would also remain intact.

Most goals (106 goals) and goal difference (+79):

Manchester City and their 2017/18 title winning team hold this and Liverpool, no matter how hard they try, will never be able to break this in their final three games. They’ll need atleast 30 goals in their next three games which at an average of 10 per game is damn near impossible. That would also mean that Manchester City’s record +79 goal difference from that season is also secure with Liverpool currently on a +49 difference.

Most away wins (16 wins):

Manchester United fans reading this must be getting irritated but this is yet another record that belongs to that Manchester City side from the 2017/18 season. They managed an incredible 50 away points and took 16 wins on the road to get there but losses to Watford and Manchester City on the road mean that Liverpool’s highest tally will now only be 47 via 15 wins on the road.

Fewest goals conceded (15 goals):

He may be at Tottenham now but Jose Mourinho, and Chelsea’s, record of having conceded only 15 goals in the 2004/05 may never be broken. It seems absurd to even think of it but only the Blues (2005/06) and Manchester United (2007/08) came the closest with 22 goals conceded. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, have conceded 27 and have no chance of breaking it.

Most clean sheets (24 shut outs):

Another record that belongs to that Chelsea side, Jose Mourinho and Petr Cech. The Premier League legend may be a part of Chelsea’s backroom staff now but his prowess as a goalkeeper was unmatched during his heyday and nothing proves it as this. 24 clean sheets with only 12 players scoring 13 goals past the Blues’ legend and in his debut season no less. Alisson might win back-to-back Golden Gloves this year but with a maximum of 16 clean sheets, he doesn’t come close to Cech’s record.

Most consecutive home games unbeaten (86 games):

Jose Mourinho’s first spell at Chelsea saw him two Premier League titles and pave the way forward for any manager that took over the Blues. It cemented the building blocks for success and nothing defined that more than his, Avram Grant and Luis Felipe Scolari's home record with the club. They went an incredible 86 games unbeaten in a four-year spell between March 2004 and October of 2008 that was eventually brought to an end by Liverpool. But this record is still within the Reds’ reach but just not this season with their current record standing at 58 games. But next season doesn't factor into this equation.