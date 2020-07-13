Always try to emulate Sandesh Jhinghan's warrior-like attitude, reveals Narender Gahlot

Indian footballer Narender Gahlot stated that he tries to emulate senior Sandesh Jhinghan on the field for his ‘warrior-like attitude’ and feels Sunil Chhetri is an inspiration for him. The 19-year old earned his first International cap last year during the Intercontinental Cup in Ahmadabad.

Having impressed during his stay with the Indian Arrows squad in the 2018-19 I-League, Narender Gahlot was immediately called-up for the national side. It was in July 2019 that the defender donned the Blue Jersey during India’s match against Tajikistan and also scored his maiden goal in the following match against Qatar. Already a prospect for the future, the Delhi-based footballer stated that he tries to emulate his senior Sandesh Jhinghan on the field, especially, the latter’s ‘warrior-like attitude.’

"Sandesh (Jhingan) paaji plays with a warrior-like attitude during matches and is very aggressive. In training, he gives his 100 percent at all times and is physically very strong, which is something I try to emulate,” said Narendar Gehlot, to the AIFF website.

The 19-year old no longer play in the I-League, with him featuring for Jamshedpur FC in the last season of the Indian Super League. Gehlot, who also played three international matches, mentioned about the invaluable advice skipper Sunil Chhetri gave him and how the most capped Indian player has been an inspiration for all of the youngsters.

"Sunil (Chhetri) bhai is such an inspiration for all of us and gives us all invaluable advice. He told me to be aggressive when I am without the ball. When I have the ball, I have to be extremely calm and avoid mispasses,” added the footballer.