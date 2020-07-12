Relegation was not unexpected outcome for Norwich City, admits Daniel Farke

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has confessed that it was not 'realistic' to expect the Canaries to survive in the Premier League this season after a loss to West Ham confirmed their fate. Norwich were promoted to the top tier after winning the Championship, but they have struggled in the Premier League.

The Canaries needed a miracle to survive heading into the final five games of the season as they needed to win every game remaining to ensure they stayed in the top tier. However, nothing went their way against West Ham as Michail Antonio put them to the sword almost singlehandedly. Yet, few were surprised by the eventual outcome as Norwich City had only managed two wins in the Premier League in 2020.

Both of those came before the lockdown and subsequent restart with the club failing to win any game since play in the English top tier resumed. That has seen manager Daniel Farke admit that while it is a sad day for the club, their relegation from the top tier was not an unexpected outcome. Farke further added that the Canaries now need to be self-critical about their situation and keep moving forward.

“Yes it is of course a disappointing day with the loss and the harsh loss, a 0-4, but today is also the day where relegation is finally confirmed and it is of course a big disappointment without any doubt. It is not like it is unexpected or not that we were not prepared for it but once it is really theoretically confirmed it feels even more disappointing and for that it’s a tough day today. We are always self-critical so the first step that you have to take is always to ask yourself what you could have done better,” Farke told the club’s official website.

"It is not the unexpected outcome. When I look at our team sheet today it is more or less the same Championship side from last season, just without some key players because they are injured. To be able to be successful in this level it is not realistic you have to say. I feel really sorry, especially for our supporters and everyone connected with this amazing club, that we were not able to work another miracle. I’m in the responsible role so I am disappointed I was not able to work another miracle.”