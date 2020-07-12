Real Madrid have proved that they are a very good team, proclaims Zinedine Zidane

With a four point lead over Barcelona at the top, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has claimed that his side have proved just how good a team they are, despite criticism. The Los Blancos have come flying out of the gates since the lockdown and have won every game they've played so far.

Despite Real Madrid winning all eight games they’ve played so far since the restart and the fact that they’ve only lost three games this season, Zidane has still seen the ability within the squad questioned. But the criticism since the restart has only increased with many claiming that the VAR and referees are only in Real Madrid’s favour. Yet that hasn’t fazed the Santiago Bernabeu side with them scoring 15 goals and conceding just the two since the restart.

Their form has seen them overturn a two-point Barcelona lead and take pole position themselves but a debate has raged on about the quality and ability of this squad. That hasn’t mattered nor does it surprise Zidane as he admitted that it’s been a debate that has raged on for many a year. He further added that his side’s performances in every game prove just how good they really are as the Los Blancos need only two wins from their final three games to clinch the title.

"It doesn't bother me or surprise me, it's always the same debate. We prove in every game and every training session that we are good. We have to show it. Everyone will give their opinion on what they think of Real Madrid because it is the most important club in history and this will never change,” Zidane said, reported Goal.

"La Liga and the Champions League are the goal and what we fight for, but it is useless if we look beyond tomorrow's game. This is the last week and there are three games. It is the most difficult, but the most important. All the teams have things to play for and we want to put all our energy into tomorrow's game."