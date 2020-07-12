Marcus Rashford deserves more goals for work he puts in for team, gushes Bruno Fernandes

Despite Marcus Rashford scoring just one goal in his last six games, Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the Manchester United forward does a lot more for the club than just score goals. The Englishman has netted fifteen goals in the Premier League but has struggled since the restart.

A back injury in mid-January meant that Marcus Rashford was set to miss a large part of the remainder of the season but the lockdown turned things around for him. He recovered in time for the restart and has started every game since then but the Englishman has struggled to score from open play, having scored just one goal from the penalty spot. Rashford has managed two assists in the same period but with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial all thriving, things are changing for Rashford.

It has seen the critics and fans alike turn their targets towards the young forward with questions over why he has struggled to find the net despite an uptick in form for the club. But despite that, Fernandes admitted that nobody is worried about the 22-year-old’s goal scoring record as he offers the club a lot more than that. Fernandes also added that he hopes Rashford does find the net because he deserves goals for the amount of work that he does put in on the field.

"Like you saw [Thursday], Mason [Greenwood] scored a beautiful goal again and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus did very well. I think everyone is talking about Marcus not scoring a lot of goals but he is doing an amazing job. The game he is playing now, maybe he is not achieving his goals and everything but, with everything we are doing now, he will achieve more goals and more assists. In the games, in the complete football, because football is not just about goals and assists, it is about the team and Marcus is playing very well for the team," Fernandes told the Manchester United’s official website.

"I hope Marcus can find more goals because he deserves it for the work he is doing for the team, and nobody sees it because everyone sees the goals and who scores and assists. The work he is doing for the team is amazing. Marcus was injured for a long time so it's difficult to find that confidence again, to do things like shoot from far out. But he is doing an amazing job for the group and I think he deserves credit for this."