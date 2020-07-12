Barcelona don’t have football problem but fatigue problem, claims Quique Seiten

Barcelona’s performances since the restart have been inconsistent to say the least but while the La Liga giants haven’t lost yet, they’ve dropped points in three of their nine games. However, Real Madrid’s beyond impressive form has seen win every game so far with the Los Blancos turning a two point deficit turn into a four point lead in their favour, with Barcelona now faltering. Yet with two games left in the La Liga season, the title is still there to be won but the lead has been cut down to one point.