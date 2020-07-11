Reports | West Bengal likely to host 2020-21 I-League

Today at 1:26 PM
Following the footsteps of ISL, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are also looking into the prospects of staging the I-League in a centralized venue, with West Bengal being the frontrunners. The Indian Football Association, which governs football in the state, has shown interest in the same.
It was only a few days ago that the All India Football Association (AIFF) decided to stage the 2020-21 Indian Super League in a single state in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. While Goa and Kerala emerged as the frontrunners to host the event, the former is the most likely destination. As per the latest reports from Goal.com, the apex body might go down the same road for the I-League as well.
West Bengal has been shortlisted as the venue, with the Indian Football Association (IFA) the state body also showing interest in the same. Six venues are in potential contention to stage the games with the list including the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Barasat Stadium, Kalyani Stadium, and more. The Salt Lake Stadium cannot be considered as a venue since it is one of the venues for the 2021 U17 Women’s World Cup, which takes place in February next year.
With the stadiums not separated by long distances, West Bengal might actually get the assignment in the upcoming season. As per reports, the organisers are looking to avoid travelling for matches as much as possible to curb the spread of the virus.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.