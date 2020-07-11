Quique Setien is Barcelona’s manager but he isn’t our coach for the future, admits Victor Font

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has asserted that while the club support Quique Setien because he is the club’s current coach, Setien isn’t the man they back for the future. The 62-year-old replaced Ernesto Valverde mid-way through the season but results haven’t gone their way.

The La Liga giants have been knocked off their perch atop the La Liga table by Real Madrid although Barcelona’s performances since the restart haven’t helped their cause. The Los Blancos have won all eight of their games post lockdown but while Barcelona hasn’t lost a game, they’ve fallen to three draws that has handed Real Madrid a four-point lead atop the table. That combined with the Catalan’s performances on the field has many concerned for the club’s future.

Not only that Lionel Messi’s issues both on and off the field certainly hasn’t helped Barcelona with the Argentine reportedly refusing to sign a new contract with the club. Yet those issues are just the tip of the iceberg as presidential candidate Victor Font has admitted that while Setien deserves everyone’s respect, he isn’t the coach that they’re backing for the future. Font is reportedly the top candidate to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu in 2021 and he further added that he wants Xavi to lead the club in the future.

“He's the current Barca coach so for that reason alone he deserves all our respect and support. For me personally he's a coach I've always liked but it's true too that he's not the coach we're backing for the future. Absolutely. It's true that Xavi will be the coach when he decides, whoever is president, because Xavi is Barcelona and their biggest hope,” Font said reported Goal.

“I'm sure there will not be another project that has worked for so long to ensure that the sporting project that Xavi has in his head can be executed with the maximum chance of success. Xavi perfectly fits the profile of a player from here, formed in the youth academy, and knows and defends the style we defend ourselves. In the case of having the honour to be in charge, he will be the centre around which the whole football project will pivot in the coming years.”