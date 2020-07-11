Professional people should run the show at ATK-Mohun Bagan FC, opines Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhaichung Bhutia has opined that ATK-Mohun Bagan will work smoothly only if the show is run by professionals and the officials don’t interfere with the coaches and management. ISL outfits ATK merged with Mohun Bagan earlier this year in January and will play as a separate entity next season.

Almost six months after ATK joined hands with Mohun Bagan, the new club had their first board meeting last Friday, where few bold decisions were taken. The iconic green and maroon colours were kept intact in the jerseys, along with the logo of the 131-year old club with the addition of ATK imprinted on it. However, despite that former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels that new club will work like a well-oiled machine only if it is run by professionals and the officials abstain from interfering with the coaches and the management.

“The important thing now is to get professional people and let them run the show. If the directors are trying to run it and keep interfering with the coaches and management then I think it’s not going to work,” said Bhaichung Bhutia, to PTI.

“They have made the first step, now it’s time to get professional and let them run the club which I’m confident Mr Sanjiv Goenka would do. Being a successful businessman, he knows how to get the right people at the right place,” added the former Mohun Bagan player.

Bhaichung feels that respecting the emotions of the Mohun Bagan fans was a very good step taken by the management. But, he is not sure how the fans would accept the fact that the name of the club has been changed to ATK-Mohun Bagan FC. ATK won the Indian Super League last season while Mohun Bagan claimed the coveted I-League trophy in the same.

“I don’t know how the fans would react and take it. But keeping Mohun Bagan colours was very important for the identity. They have kept the logo which is also a very welcome sign,” said Bhaichung Bhutia.