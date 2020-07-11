Manchester City still have a lot to play for this season, admits Phil Foden

Manchester City star Phil Foden has claimed that despite Liverpool winning the league, the Cityzens still have a lot to play for as they are competing for multiple trophies. Pep Guardiola’s men were swept aside in the race for the Premier League title but have held their own in other competitions.

Manchester City are sure to finish second in the Premier League but the outcome of their season is still in the balance with the Cityzens playing in multiple competitions. That includes the Champions League and the FA Cup with Pep Guardiola and his men having already lifted the Carabao Cup. But with their fate in the Champions League beyond this season still sitting precariously on the edge, it makes this season’s competition mean that much more for the club.

Not only that if the reports that have been floating around Manchester are correct, then this could be the last time that this particular Manchester City are together. Yet, Phil Foden has admitted that this season could still be one of the biggest in the club’s history and that is something that Guardiola has already made clear to his players. Foden further added that the Champions League is their main aim with them looking to go as far as they can.

"The manager has let us know that this could still be one of the biggest years that we could have if we win the Champions League and the FA Cup as well. So there is a lot to play for. We are all pushing each other. It has been difficult without the fans but the lads know where we want to be and what we want to win - and that's the biggest trophies. The Champions League is the big one that we have not won yet so we are going to push for it as much as possible,” Foden told Sky Sports

The Manchester City’s vast talent and ability to become a superstar for his side is an open secret with many believing that Foden is David Silva’s true heir. The Spaniard will leave City at the end of this season having spent the better part of ten years with the club and has already been dubbed as the “Spanish Foden” by the club. That has seen Foden admit that Silva is his idol and he’s learning a lot from the midfielder but it will be sad to see him leave.

"These are the final moments of his career here so just to be on the same pitch as him right now is special for me. He has been a great player for the club and it is going to be sad to see him go. I am trying not to think about it too much and just enjoy my time playing with him."

"He has been my idol growing up. I have tried to learn from him as much as I can and take it into my game. It is not like I am trying to copy everything that he does but if I take his strong points - how he moves into spaces and receives the ball - it can only help me as a player. I think he has brought my game on massively,” he added.