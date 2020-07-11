Jordan Henderson is role model for next generation of Liverpool skippers, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp believes that Jordan Henderson is a role model for the future captains of Liverpool and deserves to lift the Premier League trophy in their last match against Chelsea. The footballer was injured during the game against Brighton and will miss out on the rest of the season.
After sustaining a knee injury en-route to Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Brighton, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the end of the season. But the injury was not serious enough for the midfielder to get surgery and Jurgen Klopp confirmed as much. Yet that won’t stop the skipper from lifting the Premier League trophy following their last league game against Chelsea as Klopp admitted that Henderson deserves to lift the trophy with the contributions he’s made in the past few years and he further added that as a captain, the Englishman is a role model for future generation skippers for the Reds.
"We will do everything possible to do it the right way. I have no idea what the rules are, if you cannot lift the trophy if you are not in the starting line-up or whatever? That is not a rule? OK, so Hendo will be there and he will wear the match kit, and everything will be fine," said Jurgen Klopp, as reported by Goal.com.
"Hendo grew in the captaincy role, and now he is probably a role model for the next generation of Liverpool skippers. That's absolutely great and it is nice to be part of this development," added the manager.
Liverpool now has an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the points table and already won the Premier League. Klopp is relieved that Henderson’s injury and there’s no need for a surgery as well, but his rehab would start immediately.
"If he would have had surgery and been in hospital, then it would have been difficult. But he is not. His rehab starts immediately, he will be fine in a few weeks," concluded Klopp.
