Jordan Henderson is role model for next generation of Liverpool skippers, asserts Jurgen Klopp

After sustaining a knee injury en-route to Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Brighton, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the end of the season. But the injury was not serious enough for the midfielder to get surgery and Jurgen Klopp confirmed as much. Yet that won’t stop the skipper from lifting the Premier League trophy following their last league game against Chelsea as Klopp admitted that Henderson deserves to lift the trophy with the contributions he’s made in the past few years and he further added that as a captain, the Englishman is a role model for future generation skippers for the Reds.