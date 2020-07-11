Have three year-contract with Napoli and I’m not thinking of anything else, claims Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that he is not thinking of leaving the Naples in the near future despite all the rumours that swirl about his future. The 29-year-old is considered to be one of the best defenders in the world with Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG amongst his suitors.

The 29-year-old signed for the Stadio San Paolo side in the summer of 2014 but since then few players have been as consistent a performer for the club. In the six odd years since his move from Genk, Koulibaly has racked up well over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions and has slowly become one of the best center-backs in the world alongside Virgil Van Dijk. But the Senegalese has been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli and has seen Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool and a few others interested in his signature.

However, despite all the chaos that has surrounded Napoli over the last six months or so, the 29-year-old has admitted that he’s not thinking of a move away. Instead, Koulibaly has confessed that he has a three year deal with the Partenopei and isn’t looking at leaving. He also added that he might consider retiring at the club if it was possible.

"In football, you never know what happens. I never spoke to Napoli about leaving. If we have to find a solution, we will find it, but I have never talked about the transfer market. I also read in the newspapers about my future. But I only want to think about playing, I am 100 per cent [committed to] Napoli and it bothers me to be linked, every day, to this or that European club,” Koulibaly said reported Goal.

"We will see what the president (Aurelio De Laurentiis) will decide and if he proposes to extend my contract, that would allow me to end my career here. At the moment, I still have a three-year contract and I am not thinking of anything else but Napoli. I wouldn't say no. But I don't want to deceive anyone. We know how things are in football. Maybe you say you stay for life and then you are sold. So I tell the fans that I will give 200-300 per cent while I wear this shirt. I have a special relationship with the people of Naples, a pure feeling."