FC Goa extends Clifford Miranda's contract as their assistant coach

FC Goa was left in the wilderness when Sergio Lobera and the club parted ways with head coach Sergio Lobera midway through the last season of the Indian Super League. Former Indian footballer Clifford Miranda led the team through crucial stages of the league and guided them to a top-place finish and simultaneously earned the coveted AFC Champions League spot. The former FC Goa player has signed a contract extension with the club as their assistant coach, which will see him work under Juan Ferrando in the 2020-21 ISL.