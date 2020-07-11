FC Goa extends Clifford Miranda's contract as their assistant coach

Today at 9:45 PM
Former Indian player Clifford Miranda has signed a contract extends as the assistant coach of Indian Super League club FC Goa. The footballer was appointed for the post prior to the 2019-20 and was the interim coach after the club parted ways with Sergio Lobera half-way through last season.
FC Goa was left in the wilderness when Sergio Lobera and the club parted ways with head coach Sergio Lobera midway through the last season of the Indian Super League. Former Indian footballer Clifford Miranda led the team through crucial stages of the league and guided them to a top-place finish and simultaneously earned the coveted AFC Champions League spot. The former FC Goa player has signed a contract extension with the club as their assistant coach, which will see him work under Juan Ferrando in the 2020-21 ISL.
"I'm delighted to continue my tenure at FC Goa and want to help the team succeed in the coming season," Clifford said in a media release. I'm also looking forward to working with our new Head Coach Juan and together taking this team to new heights. Being able to work with FC Goa in the AFC Champions League is another exciting prospect for me," said Clifford Miranda, in a media release.
Clifford Miranda is also a former ISL player, with the playmaker featuring for FC Goa in 2014 and then Atletico de Kolkata (now, ATK-Mohun Bagan), finally hanging his boots following a stint with Churchill Brothers FC in 2017 in the I-League. Miranda is a legend in Goa, having played in consecutive 15 seasons for Dempo during his prime and guiding them to five domestic league titles.
