Worth discussing that Bayern Munich are now actively involved in talent-poaching, asserts Frank Briel

Hoffenheim director Frank Briel has chastised Bayern Munich and claimed that the Bavarian giants have been talent poaching by signing the best talent from academies across the Bundesliga. The German giants wrapped up another emphatic title win for their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Hansi Flick’s first Bundesliga title and Bayern Munich’s eight consecutive title means that now no other side has won the title since Borussia Dortmund’s 2011/12 season. But eventually, the best players from that Dortmund side eventually departed for Bayern with the Bavarians signing Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels. Since then, the German giants have signed Fiete Arp, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Sule, Sandro Wagner and Serge Gnabry amongst others from fellow Bundesliga clubs.

That has seen their transfer business come under immense criticism over the years but things have been made worse with Bayern signing Mamin Sanyang and Armindo Sieb. The two Hoffenheim prospects signed for the club and it has left the Die Kraichgauer unhappy with the move. It has seen Hoffenheim director Frank Briel admit that Bayern are involved in talent poaching with that now becoming a serious issue for smaller sides like Hoffenheim.

“It is worth discussing, at least from a solidarity point of view, that Bayern are now actively involved in the talent-poaching business with a turnover of three quarters of a billion euros. It hurts us because we do all the work at the academy for them,” Briel revealed, reported Goal.

"It was irritating that the player (Sieb) was called to Munich for a medical examination without coordination with us. Against the background of the current coronavirus crisis with all its limitations and challenges, I don't have the words for such behaviour."