We are a young and hungry squad that can keep on learning, claims Joe Gomez

Liverpool has been literally unstoppable in the past couple of seasons, with them claiming a sixth Champions League title last season with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur last season. The Jurgen Klopp led side secured the Premier League title convincingly this season, ending a 30-year domestic league drought in the process. However, despite that defender Joe Gomez admitted that they are ‘far from a finished article’ and with a young and hungry squad, the Reds can keep on learning.

“I think continuing to keep that level of desire to win and finding a way to win, while maintaining high levels of performance week in, week out is obviously what we can strive for now. We are far from the finished article and we’ve got a young, hungry squad that hopefully can keep on learning,” said Joe Gomez, to Premier League Productions.

“As a group, we are trying to maintain that consistency whereby we can continue getting results [and] I think that’s what is so good about this year - that regardless of whether we got the result, sometimes our performance might have lacked a few things or not been quite the way we wanted it to be, but we still got there in the end,” added the footballer.

Liverpool also added the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet earlier this season, while they were crowned champions of the Premier League with seven matches to spare. There are still four matches left in the EPL this season, while the Merseyside has already been knocked out of the Champions League in the ongoing season.