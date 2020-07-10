Not trying to compare myself to the ‘unbelievable’ Eden Hazard, admits Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has confessed that there can be no comparisons between him and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as he’s just trying to stay focused and help the Blues thrive. The American international arrived last summer from Borussia Dortmund and has had an impressive debut season in England.

Few expected Christian Pulisic to make the impact that he has at Chelsea so far, with fans and critics alike believing that the Blues only made the move for the American to tap into another market. But nearly a year on and the former Borussia Dortmund star has lit up the Premier League with a beyond impressive debut season for the Blues. He’s managed to net nine goals in the top tier which makes the 21-year-old the leading goalscorer for players under the age of 21.

Not only that, but he has also hit the ground running since the restart with Pulisic arguably the form player in the Premier League with either a goal or assist in each of his games since football resumed. That has seen Eden Hazard comparisons thrown about with the American netting the same number of goals as the Belgian did in his debut season with the Blues and arriving as potentially the man to replace the now Real Madrid star. But Pulisic brushed aside any comparisons and instead admitted that his focus is on helping the club do well.

"He (Eden Hazard)'s an unbelievable player. It's pretty obvious what he accomplished at this club and I'm not trying to compare myself to that. What's important for me now is winning games and having an impact for my team. I'm really happy I can do that as of recent and my style is always going to continue to be that very attacking-minded and creative kind of player,” Pulisic told Sky Sports.

“I'm happy I can help the team any way I can. I want to be a part of this team. Every day in training I work hard because I want to start and I want to be on the field and I want to create goals and I want to score goals. That's where I want to be. I want to continue to make a big impact every week and every game."