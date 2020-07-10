Mohun Bagan retain its iconic green and maroon jersey and logo

Millions of Mohun Bagan fans lost sleep over the fate of their beloved club, but Friday’s board meeting came as a sigh of relief. In what was the first meeting of the board of directors of ATK-Mohun Bagan, the club made a few bold decisions which have safeguarded the sentiments of the 131-year old club. As per the reports from the meeting, the historic club are set to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey while the logo, which has been a part of their legacy, will be kept same with the addition of ATK.