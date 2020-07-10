Mohun Bagan retain its iconic green and maroon jersey and logo

Today at 6:56 PM
Mohun Bagan will retain their iconic green and maroon jersey and also the logo which has been part of the legacy of the 131-year old club. The historic club merged with ATK in January, earlier this year and will play as a separate entity – ATK-Mohun Bagan FC, in the Indian Super League next season.
Millions of Mohun Bagan fans lost sleep over the fate of their beloved club, but Friday’s board meeting came as a sigh of relief. In what was the first meeting of the board of directors of ATK-Mohun Bagan, the club made a few bold decisions which have safeguarded the sentiments of the 131-year old club. As per the reports from the meeting, the historic club are set to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey while the logo, which has been a part of their legacy, will be kept same with the addition of ATK.
“Mohun Bagan have been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football," "We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit," said Sanjiv Goenka, a principal owner of the team.
Mohun Bagan officials Debashish Dutta, Srinjoy Bose, along with Sanjiv Goenka, Utsav Parekh, Gautam Ray, Sanjeev Mehra, and even former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly were present at the meeting. The official name of the club will be ATK-Mohun Bagan FC, while the owners also announced plans to build world-class football facilities in West Bengal and renovate the existing facilities of Mohun Bagan to make it eligible for hosting ISL and AFC home games.
"I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history," stated Sourav Ganguly.
