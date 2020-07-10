Just how good Mason Greenwood becomes is up to him, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Few players have performed as well as Mason Greenwood since the restart with the young forward netting four goals in five Premier League games. That has taken his tally to 17 in all competitions for the season which includes five goals in seven Europa League appearances as well. It also includes’ Greenwood’s nine goals in twenty seven Premier League games although a large portion of his appearances have come off the bench.

That hasn’t stopped the 18-year-old and it has seen the hype surrounding the teenager only grow as the season has progressed. Combine that with his technical ability, his pace, and natural finishing prowess with either foot and it’s clear that United have another great prospect on their hands. But in an interview, Solskjaer revealed that how far Greenwood goes in his career is up to him as coaches and managers can only do so much.

“It's up to him [Greenwood] how far he wants to go. I am doing my bit to help him but he has to do it - turn in performances in training, in games, live his life properly. It's up to him how far he wants to go. He's 18 and of course he will get better. He is a natural footballer and has been in the academy since he was a little boy. His dad showed me a picture of us together when he was seven. He knows we believe in him. You cannot leave players out when they score goals,” Solskjaer said reported the BBC.