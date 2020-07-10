Jordan Henderson will not play again this season, confirms Jurgen Klopp

After a 30-year drought, Liverpool ended a wait for their first Premier League title last month and are on course to finish the campaign with numerous records in the bag. However, while the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and the rest have all won plaudits, this season has seen Jordan Henderson wins over fans and critics alike with his performances. The midfielder has played a key role in the club’s incredible run to the title with him reportedly in contention for the Premier League's player of the year award.

However, the Liverpool captain has missed only four Premier League games this season and has played in every game since the Premier League restarted play. That is set to change after Henderson limped off in a 3-1 win over Brighton and Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the midfielder is set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury although no surgery will be required. Klopp also added that the Liverpool captain will be available for the start of next season and will lift the trophy at the end of this season.

"It was an awful moment when he went down and left the pitch. Hendo is an animal, he fights with everything. So he can really deal well with pain. At this moment he knew something had happened. It was a complete mood killer. Everybody felt for him. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy. There's no surgery needed, that's the good news and all the rest we can make our own decisions, but Hendo will lift the trophy. It's not cool but it's the best we could get,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.